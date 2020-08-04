1/1
Dillard Hyde
1937 - 2020
BELMONT - Dillard "Don" William Hyde, loving husband, father, and PopPop went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 1, 2020 at the age of 83.

Don was a graduate of Belmont High School, Central Piedmont Community College and attended Charlotte College (now UNCC).
After serving in the United States Army, Don worked at Celanese Corporation in Charlotte for 30 years. He volunteered his time with the Athletic Department of his beloved Red Raiders at South Point High School where he and his wife, Nancy served for many years with the Big Red Booster Club. In addition to volunteering at SPHS, Don served on the Gaston County Parks and Recreation Board along with the Belmont Optimist Club. One of his greatest honors was being a mentor to many young people in the Belmont community. All those who knew him were touched by his generosity, graciousness, and loving spirit. He lived by the mantra "Give nothing of yourself to others and eventually there will be nothing worth giving." Don was a long time member of both First Baptist Church and South Point Baptist Church in Belmont where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and youth recreation advocate.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Nancy Buckner Hyde, two loving sons Kent (Cynthia) and Lee (Shelly), daughter Christy of Nashville, TN, and five beautiful granddaughters, Caroline, Olivia, Allie, Amy, and Alyssa. He is also survived by his brothers Ted of Belmont and Dennis of Spotsylvania, VA, and a sister, Betty (Carroll) of Belmont. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ned and Margie Hyde, brothers, Hubert and Edd, and sisters Eliza, Lexie, Ida, and Emma.

Mr. Hyde will lie in state for public viewing from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 23 North Central Avenue, Belmont, North Carolina. Due to the pandemic, the family will NOT be present.

A graveside service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 6 at Greenwood Cemetery, Belmont with Pastor Joe Lawing and Pastor Andrew Renfroe officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the North Carolina National Guard and Gaston Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Point High School Athletic Department "Big Red Booster Club", 906 South Point Road, Belmont, NC 28012 or Cystic Fibrosis, Carolinas Chapter, Charlotte Office, 4600 Park Road, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Hyde family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
August 3, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Don's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with Nancy, Kent, Lee, Christy, and your families during this time. He was a good man and will be remembered fondly by all whose lives he touched.
Katy Shuler Codella
Family
August 3, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. What an incredible man and family! We are sad for a time, but we Christians know that we shall see him again. Praise Jesus!
Roxanne Stadler
Friend
August 3, 2020
Prayers for you all. He was an awesome man.
Sharon Lee
Family
August 3, 2020
Our thoughts are with Nancy and family!!
Judy and Lee London
Friend
August 3, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to you Nancy and family. I don't need to say how I felt about my uncle. From the time he lived with us and babysit us while my mom worked, a bond was formed and that lasted a lifetime. So happy we spent over two hours with him last October on our way to FL. We laughed and talked about old times many years ago. I can never thank him and you enough for your dedication to mom the years she lived in Belmont and especially during her illness. Due to this virus we made a decision not to fly. It was a tough decision believe me. I loved him dearly. May he Rest In Peace. What a reunion he must have had with those who left before him. We love you
Carol Neuhart
Family
August 3, 2020
GOOD FRIEND WILL BE MISSED.
CHARLES HICKS
Friend
August 3, 2020
Don was the true definition of a selfless, involved citizen. As a long-standing member of the South Point Booster Club, he never asked for anything for himself. He was a giver of time, money, resources and himself. He and Nancy and his family supported South Point High School and Belmont unhesitatingly. He will have a lasting impact on this community for many years to come. One cannot say enough about the effect Don had on the lives of so many. He will be remembered and missed for the kind and truly decent person he was.
Don and Melinda Ratchford
Family Friend
