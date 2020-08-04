Our thoughts and prayers go out to you Nancy and family. I don't need to say how I felt about my uncle. From the time he lived with us and babysit us while my mom worked, a bond was formed and that lasted a lifetime. So happy we spent over two hours with him last October on our way to FL. We laughed and talked about old times many years ago. I can never thank him and you enough for your dedication to mom the years she lived in Belmont and especially during her illness. Due to this virus we made a decision not to fly. It was a tough decision believe me. I loved him dearly. May he Rest In Peace. What a reunion he must have had with those who left before him. We love you

Carol Neuhart

Family