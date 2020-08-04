BELMONT - Dillard "Don" William Hyde, loving husband, father, and PopPop went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 1, 2020 at the age of 83.
Don was a graduate of Belmont High School, Central Piedmont Community College and attended Charlotte College (now UNCC).
After serving in the United States Army, Don worked at Celanese Corporation in Charlotte for 30 years. He volunteered his time with the Athletic Department of his beloved Red Raiders at South Point High School where he and his wife, Nancy served for many years with the Big Red Booster Club. In addition to volunteering at SPHS, Don served on the Gaston County Parks and Recreation Board along with the Belmont Optimist Club. One of his greatest honors was being a mentor to many young people in the Belmont community. All those who knew him were touched by his generosity, graciousness, and loving spirit. He lived by the mantra "Give nothing of yourself to others and eventually there will be nothing worth giving." Don was a long time member of both First Baptist Church and South Point Baptist Church in Belmont where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and youth recreation advocate.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Nancy Buckner Hyde, two loving sons Kent (Cynthia) and Lee (Shelly), daughter Christy of Nashville, TN, and five beautiful granddaughters, Caroline, Olivia, Allie, Amy, and Alyssa. He is also survived by his brothers Ted of Belmont and Dennis of Spotsylvania, VA, and a sister, Betty (Carroll) of Belmont. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ned and Margie Hyde, brothers, Hubert and Edd, and sisters Eliza, Lexie, Ida, and Emma.
Mr. Hyde will lie in state for public viewing from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 23 North Central Avenue, Belmont, North Carolina. Due to the pandemic, the family will NOT be present.
A graveside service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 6 at Greenwood Cemetery, Belmont with Pastor Joe Lawing and Pastor Andrew Renfroe officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the North Carolina National Guard and Gaston Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Point High School Athletic Department "Big Red Booster Club", 906 South Point Road, Belmont, NC 28012 or Cystic Fibrosis, Carolinas Chapter, Charlotte Office, 4600 Park Road, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Hyde family.