GASTONIA, NC- Dillard "David" Keener, Jr. 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
A native of Gastonia, he was son of the late Dillard David Keener, Sr. and Bertie Dixon Keener.
He was a US Army Veteran. After working in textiles for 15 years, he went to work with Freightliner, where he retired. He was a hard worker, dedicated husband, loving father and devout Christian. He enjoyed golf and was a life member of West Avenue Presbyterian Church.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00am, Wednesday at Gaston Memorial Park with Pastor David Lytle officiating.
Survivors include his son, David Allen Keener; daughter, Linda Keener West; grandchildren, Caroline, Lauren, and Zach West. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Lois Louise Sparrow Keener.
