Dillard "David" Keener Jr.
GASTONIA, NC- Dillard "David" Keener, Jr. 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
A native of Gastonia, he was son of the late Dillard David Keener, Sr. and Bertie Dixon Keener.
He was a US Army Veteran. After working in textiles for 15 years, he went to work with Freightliner, where he retired. He was a hard worker, dedicated husband, loving father and devout Christian. He enjoyed golf and was a life member of West Avenue Presbyterian Church.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00am, Wednesday at Gaston Memorial Park with Pastor David Lytle officiating.
Survivors include his son, David Allen Keener; daughter, Linda Keener West; grandchildren, Caroline, Lauren, and Zach West. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Lois Louise Sparrow Keener.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Keener family.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 14, 2020.
