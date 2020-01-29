|
|
LOWELL - Dixie Lee Ervin Bittle went to be with her Lord in Heaven in the early hours of Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 80. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Reverend Earl Richard Bittle, parents Fred Ervin and Ruby Craver Ervin, and two siblings, Marie Ballard and Fred Ervin, Jr. She is survived by her four children, Crystal Kelly and husband Wes of Denver, Sharon Potter and husband Tom of Lowell, Bobby Bittle and wife Megan of Gastonia, and Freddy Bittle of Stanley. She loved her seven grandchildren, Tinia Drum, Beth Kirkland-Waite, Tyson Bittle, Lane Bittle, Dakota Watson, Brooklyne Watson, and Bria Bittle, and was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Leeann Drum and Lila Mobley.
Born January 2nd, of 1940 in Kannapolis, Dixie spent most of her life as a Pastor's wife, nurturing mother, and homemaker. After marrying Earl on February 18, 1956, she worked briefly for Cannon Mills before committing full-time to raising her children and being the epitome of the Proverbs 31 woman. She enjoyed sewing clothes for her family, canning vegetables from the family garden, singing in the number of churches her husband pastored, and vacationing with family and friends in White Lake, North Carolina. She is described by loved ones as "the sweetest, most kind, and forgiving woman you'd ever know." Her Christian values and faith in God were evident to all whom she met and stayed at the forefront of her life throughout its entirety. She was compassionate, honest, and so loved being the Pastor's wife and mother to her children for those 62 years. Her continuous joy and ability to instill hope in everyone she met is unsurpassed. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services are to be held this Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at Lady's Funeral Home and Crematory, located at 268 N Cannon Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083, with visitation with family and friends starting at 11am, and funeral and burial services directly following at noon.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020