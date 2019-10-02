|
|
GASTONIA - DL Brooks, 84, passed away on September 29, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born on March 31, 1935 in Cleveland County, the son of the late Curtis Brooks and Mildred Wellmon Brooks.
DL was a member of Charity Independent Baptist Church in Gastonia. He retired from John Deere after 25 years of service. He loved to fish, baseball and the Carolina Tarheels.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Cooper Brooks; two brothers and one sister.
Survivors include son, Ricky Brooks and wife Jennifer; daughter, Chrystal Turlington and husband John; and grandchildren, Ethan Brooks and Wesley Whitworth.
A funeral service will be held 11 am on Thursday, October 3, 2019, officiated by Pastor Robert Brooks at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
Receiving of friends and family will be held 10 – 11 am prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to – PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 – www.cancer.org
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019