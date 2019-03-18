|
CHARLOTTE, NC- Dollie Ritchie McLean Cook passed away on March 14, 2019 at Aldersgate. She was born in Catawba County on September 26, 1919, the daughter of the late Joseph Eli Ritchie and Anne Hoyle Ritchie. She grew up in Belmont, NC graduating from Belmont High School, Class of 1937.
She worked as Pharmacy Assistant/Bookkeeper at Robinson's Drug Store for twenty years and later as Secretary/Bookkeeper at First Presbyterian Church, Belmont, from which she retired in 1971. She was a member of several area churches: New Hope Presbyterian, Gastonia; First Presbyterian, Cherryville; Sherrills Ford Presbyterian, Lake Norman; Olney Presbyterian Church, Gastonia. After moving to Aldersgate United Methodist Community, Charlotte, NC, she joined Amity Presbyterian. She was active in many areas of work in each church serving as Elder, moderator of Women of the Church, Circle and Bible Study and Sunday School Teacher. She also served as Secretary of Kings Mountain Presbytery Women for the 1969-70 term. Dollie was honored with a Life Membership in 1971 by the New Hope Church. After her move to Aldersgate, she was happy and enjoyed being a part of the activities and care offered there.
Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas McLean and husband, Charles Russell Cook; sisters, Mamie E. Ritchie, Elizabeth Ritchie Arrowood, and Edith Ritchie Smith; step-son, Charles Russell Cook, Jr.; niece, Debbie Smith Craig.
Mrs. Cook is survived by her daughter-in-law, Judith B. Cook of Harrisburg, NC; grandson, Marcus Russell Cook and wife, Christina of Newport Beach, CA; granddaughter, Lynn Cook Murray and husband, Chuck of Harrisburg, NC; great-grandson, Russell Murray; great-granddaughter, Gracie Murray; nephews, Keith Arrowood and Joseph Smith; nieces, Diana A. Faust and Shayne A. Hatfield.
Family and friends of Mrs. Cook are invited to attend her visitation beginning at 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM in Founders Chapel. The Rev. Karren Moore, Aldersgate Community Chaplain will officiate. Burial will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Cook, can be made to the - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019