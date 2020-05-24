Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Dolores (Jones) Havelka


1943 - 2020
Dolores (Jones) Havelka Obituary
GASTONIA, NC: Dolores "Doe" Ann Jones Havelka, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born April 11, 1943, in Champaign, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Gerald "Buzz" Gilmore Jones and Naomi Ellen McCorkle Jones.
A private funeral prayer service will be celebrated by Father Frank Cancro at The Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church, Belmont, NC; where she was a member. A private service of committal for the family will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The Queen of The Apostles Catholic Church, 503 N. Main St., Belmont, NC 28012, or Cancer Services of Gaston County, 306 S. Columbia St., Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is in charge of arrangements 1-800-217-9901. Condolence messages may be viewed and shared online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 24, 2020
