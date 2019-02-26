|
GASTONIA - Donald "Don" Armstrong, formerly of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, died Sunday February 24, 2019 surrounded in love by his family.
Don was born in Gastonia NC March 1, 1940. He started his long career of car sales in Gastonia. In 1972 he relocated to Rocky Mount NC where he opened his first new car dealership, "Don's Datsun" which later became "Don Armstrong Oldsmobile Nissan." He sold his business in Rocky Mount and returned back to Gastonia to work alongside his beloved brother Larry at Armstrong Nissan. In 2000 he retired to North Myrtle Beach where he spent 19 years enjoying his time with friends, family and his constant canine companion, Bucky! Don never met a stranger and always met a friend wherever he went. He had a constant smile, was filled with laughter and had a joke for every occasion. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold Brevard Armstrong and Lillian Cloninger Armstrong; beloved wife, Bennie Sue Davis Armstrong; brother, Larry Armstrong.
Don is survived by his children and their spouses, Wendy and Bill Culp, Renee and Ron Reeger, Arnie and Andrea Armstrong, Brooke and Carleton Powell, and Adam Armstrong; grandchildren, Brittany, Cameron, Reid, Robert, Donnie, Brittany, Bethany, Bennett, Charlie and Ben; great-grandchildren, Henry, Eleanor, Max, Gracie, Brynlee and Emmy; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Pete Armstrong; faithful canine companion, Bucky.
Family and friends of Don Armstrong are invited to attend a service of remembrance beginning at 12:00 PM Friday, March 1, 2019 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A reception will follow at the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent online to the Armstrong family at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The Armstrong family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Don may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Armstrong family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019