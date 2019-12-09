Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:15 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:30 PM
Chapel with Burgess Moody
Don Greene


1962 - 2019
Don Greene Obituary
1962-2019
Donald Richard (Don) Greene, 57, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 surrounded by family.
Don was a remarkable young man; he was very adventurous and an avid hiker, and he was known by all those close to him for his creativity and craftsmanship.
He was born in Gaston County on February 28, 1962, to Joy Dellinger Greene and the late Ben Greene.
Left to cherish his memories includes the love of his life, Angela Walker Greene; his beloved mother, Joy Greene; his children, Justin (Natasha) Greene and Jessica Greene (Connor Martin); his siblings, Darrell Greene (David Bowen) and Wanda Greene (Steve) Scism; grandchildren Adam, Kevin, and Emily George; his nephew, Adam Cotter; and his fur babies, Daisy and Tucker.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10th, at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with A Celebration of Life service to follow at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robin Johnson House, c/o Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984., Gastonia, NC 28054 or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Stjude.org.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019
