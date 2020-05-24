|
|
GASTONIA- With a childhood nickname like Slimy, you have nowhere to go but up. And that is what Donald Reid Lineberger (Don) did.
Don's rise as an athlete, scholar, campus trailblazer, captain of industry, community leader and world traveler was unparalleled. He was viewed as a shared success by those who had known and nurtured him since his early days in the small North Carolina town of Cramerton and his native Gaston County.
Don played golf with Billy Graham, received an award from Peter Jennings, and shook hands with Eleanor Roosevelt. Accolades like "most likely to succeed" and "man of the year" seemed to follow him both personally and professionally.
Few knew how hard he worked to earn those "effortless" achievements. Few knew because Don was a servant leader in every aspect of his life.
The oldest of three boys, Don was a serial entrepreneur. He delivered newspapers and telegrams; mowed lawns; caught, cleaned and sold catfish; caddied; and picked up dirty laundry and delivered finished items for the local dry cleaner. When his father, Luther, began cooking fish for groups – early days for what would become the 50-year landmark Lineberger Fish Fry – Don would roll the wheelbarrow down to the train depot in the morning, scale and clean the fish, and then repack them in ice for the evening.
His passion and talent for America's pastime started at age 10 and grew as Don played baseball for what was then Belmont High School, two state championship Gaston American Legion Post 23 teams, and the starting varsity team for Appalachian State University. The pinnacle of his baseball playing days came when he signed a professional contract with the St. Louis Browns. An injury cut Don's professional career short, but his love for the game and his adopted Atlanta Braves never ended.
Don joked that his career in financial services began when his father brought home his Cramerton Mills weekly wages in silver dollars and as a young child "he let me open the envelope and count it as best I could." That gift for numbers paid off during his more than four-decade career in banking.
Over two decades were spent at Union National Bank/First Union where Don began work as an assistant cashier and advanced to senior vice president of credit standards; and nearly 10 years were invested at City National (BB&T) where he served as executive vice president and director. A career highlight was helping found First Community Bank (RBC Centura) in Gastonia where he served as president, chief executive officer and director.
Regardless of where Don lived and worked – Burlington, Asheville, Brevard, Charlotte and Gastonia – he believed in community reinvestment. Hands down, the highlight of his week in Gastonia was Thursday Rotary meetings. But Don fondly remembered serving on the N.C. Banking Commission and as a trustee on the N.C. Teachers and State Employees Retirement System (the youngest ever appointed at that time) as well as presiding over the local Jaycees and Chamber of Commerce and acting as a director for the Salvation Army, United Way, YMCA and countless other organizations.
Don thought of the church as his second home. As he "tried to further the kingdom," Don served as a member of the Western N.C. Conference Board of Pension and Health Benefits of the United Methodist Church, a member of the Bishop's Task force. In addition, he acted as a chairman or board member of countless finance and endowment committees as well as administrative boards of nearly every church the family attended.
Yet it was his time as a "happy Appy" that always brought a smile to Don's face. According to the university, the Linebergers are one of a few four-generation Appalachian State families. Don's mother, Stella, started the tradition when she graduated at the age of 17, then Don, Don Jr., and grandsons Sam and Ben followed in her footsteps. The university said that "Don Lineberger is probably the only person in Appalachian history to have been voted 'Mr. Appalachian,' the president of the student government, president of the alumni association, distinguished alumni and chairman of the board of trustees."
But those who knew him best said that the role Don prized most was husband to his wife of 65 years, Gladys Carr Lineberger, and father to his four children. For a decade, Don served as the primary caregiver for his wife who suffered from Parkinson's disease. Don's final journey came May 16, just three weeks after celebrating his 87th birthday, and four months after the death of his beloved wife.
Don also was predeceased by his parents and brother Jack R. Lineberger. He is survived by his brother L. Truett Lineberger D.D.S. (Sandy), as well as the following children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Donald Jr. (wife Elizabeth, children Samuel and Benjamin); Stephen (wife Dorothy, children Cameron, and Edward and Elise Lineberger Festa, grandchild Stella Hughes Festa); Kent (wife Christa, children Miles and Maddi); and Susan (husband Kris Driver, children Reid and Ryan Oliver, and grandchild Maghen Rose Oliver).
In addition, he was well-loved by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but never forgotten.
Donations in Don's memory may be made to First United Methodist Church, 190 East Franklin Boulevard, Gastonia, N.C. 28052, or to the . Due to COVID-19, a memorial service to celebrate Don's life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Lineberger Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 24, 2020