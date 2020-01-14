Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Don McNeely

Don McNeely Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Reverend Walter Donald "Don" McNeely, 73, of Bessemer City, passed away on Friday January 10, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. He was born on August 9, 1946 in Cleveland County to the late Jonas A. and Estelle McGraw McNeely.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Judy McNeely; sisters Laverne Foster and Elaine Williams.
Reverend McNeely loved the Lord and loved his family. He organized Lighthouse Ministries of Kings Mountain and was the lead pastor. He was a retired truck driver and longtime manager of Stinnett Acres Mobile Home Park.

Left to cherish his memories are his sons, Darrell McNeely and wife Tammy, Michael McNeely and wife Candice, Kevin McNeely and wife Teresa; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

His funeral service will be held at 2 pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the Sisk-Butler Chapel, Bessemer City with the Pastors Bruce Davis and Wendell Davis officiating.

Interment will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Kings Mountain.

Memorials may be made to Lighthouse Ministries, 1908 Shelby Road Kings Mountain, NC 28086

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
