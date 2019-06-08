|
|
Donald "Duck" Ray Ballard, 79, passed away on June 3rd, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, North Carolina following a battle with cancer.
He was born in Gastonia, North Carolina and moved to Hampstead, North Carolina to retire on the intercoastal waterway. He was surrounded by love with his wife Nellie Messer Ballard, his daughter Roxie Ballard and his daughter Carmen Cable Morrow by his side.
Mr. Ballard was a longtime resident of Lowell, NC. He was on the recreation committee in Lowell, NC for many years. He was an avid softball player playing short field and later on pitching. They traveled all over competing in ASA slow pitch tournaments. He was inducted into the ASA Hall of Fame in October of 2009.
He spent the last 15 years looking out over the water, fishing, being a loving father and enjoying life. He was an animal lover and had many animals over his lifespan. His little teacup miniature poodle 'Reggie' stayed by his side the entire time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 8, 2019