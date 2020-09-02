1/
Donald Corella
Donald Joseph Corella (Big Chief) passed away at his residence in California. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Atilano Corella, Emily Frnces Gamboa, mother, and Evelyn Louise Corella, step mother.

Don started his baseball career in San Luis Obispo as a southpaw pitcher affiliated with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The team moved from Columbus, GA to Gastonia, NC in 1959 where he made his home. He is survived by his daughter,
Dee Jaye Corella Canipe of Gastonia and grandson, Jeffery Scott Canipe of Belmont, NC. Chapel By The Sea was in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 2, 2020.
