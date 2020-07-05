1/1
Donald "Donnie" Coxey
Donald "Donnie" Coxey, 33, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Walmart in Cherryville, NC.
He was born June 28, 1986 in Gaston Co, NC, son of the late Donald Gene Coxey Sr. and Loretta Hogue Coxey.
Donnie was an employee at Walmart in Cherryville.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandmother, Annie Mae Spivey; grandfather, Harley "Peewee" Hogue; uncle, Ronald Dean Coxey; and cousin, Kenneth Lee Hogue.
He is survived by his wife, Gabrielle Byrne; son, Liam Eugene Coxey; stepchildren, Sawyer Adrian Byrne and Jaden Lee Byrne; cousins, Nicholas Dwayne Thomas, Ricky Hogue, Russell Sisk, Jessica Hilderbrand, and Tisha Sisk; nephews, Caleb Hogue and Austen Hogue; sister, Kelly Hogue Melton; and extended family, Terry Kirkpatrick, Doug Mullins, Emaline Jones, Chasity Eakes, and Cory Edwards.
A memorial service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 4:00 pm at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to No Child Left Behind.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
