|
|
Mr. Donald D. Bell, Sr., 89, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born July 17, 1930 in Gastonia to the late Lanie Catherine Bell and Clarence Carl Bell. He had been a long-term resident of the Collingswood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rockville, MD, near where his daughter and her family reside. Originally from Gastonia, he had also homesteaded in Fayetteville.
November 30, 1969 Mr. Bell retired from the U. S. Army as MSG and was a Vietnam veteran. He had a long history of service to church and community, where he served as deacon and Sunday school teacher. He helped to build, repair and maintain church buildings. He also excelled in antique restoration.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Beverly Bell and seven siblings.
Surviving are his daughter, Donna Milliner and husband Lee; son, Donald D. Bell, Jr. and wife Irene; grandchildren, April Milliner and husband Denny Snyder, who have his six great-grandchildren, Jonathan and wife Allison Milliner and James Milliner; brother, Haskell Bell of Clarksville, TN.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 1 pm at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
Always faithful and loving to his family. Mr. Bell was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Operation Heal Our Patriots, A Project of Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 9, 2020