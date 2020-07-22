Donald Lee Hamrick was born April 22, 1934 and passed away July 18, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his parents Orus Woodrow Hamrick and Hattie Jones Hamrick, and by his wife Eleanor Green Hamrick.



Donald is survived by his daughter Julie Hamrick McKinney, son Greg Hamrick, sister Sarah (Sally) Hamrick Britton, grandsons Ryan Hamrick and Kendall McKinney, and great-grandson Maverick Hamrick.



Donald was a veteran and long time member of Parkwood Baptist Church. He loved his family and loved hunting and fishing.



Visitation will be held at A Simple Service- Gastonia on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from noon to 3 p.m.



Graveside service will be at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Ellenboro, NC on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store