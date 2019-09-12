Home

1943 - 2019
Donald Heavener Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Donald Ray Heavener, 76, passed away on September 7, 2019 at Carolina Caring Hospice.

He was born on April 7, 1943, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late Robert Paul Heavener and Helen Wilson Heavener and was predeceased by 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

Donald was a United States Army Veteran. He was employed with Carolina Mill – Ranlo. He loved to fish and spending time with his family.

Survivors include fiancée' Betty Heavener; son, Brian Heavener; daughter, Donna Banks; numerous brothers and sisters; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 2 pm on Saturday, September 14th at Bright Light Baptist Church 112 White Jenkins Rd, Bessemer City, NC 28016.

The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
