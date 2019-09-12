|
|
BESSEMER CITY - Donald Ray Heavener, 76, passed away on September 7, 2019 at Carolina Caring Hospice.
He was born on April 7, 1943, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late Robert Paul Heavener and Helen Wilson Heavener and was predeceased by 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
Donald was a United States Army Veteran. He was employed with Carolina Mill – Ranlo. He loved to fish and spending time with his family.
Survivors include fiancée' Betty Heavener; son, Brian Heavener; daughter, Donna Banks; numerous brothers and sisters; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 2 pm on Saturday, September 14th at Bright Light Baptist Church 112 White Jenkins Rd, Bessemer City, NC 28016.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019