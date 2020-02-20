|
|
SHELBY - Donald Ray Hicks, Sr. 75, of 503 Millsap Road, passed away on Sunday February 16, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.
He was born in Kannapolis, NC on December 18, 1944 to the late Mabel Miller Hicks.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Ellis Chapel Baptist Church in Patterson Springs, NC.
Burial will take place at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM at the church.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020