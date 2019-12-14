|
GASTONIA- Mr. Donald Lee Wright, 88, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Samuel Houston Wright and Lucy Poole Wright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Ollie Crisp Wright; his son, Eddie Dean Wright; and numerous siblings. Mr. Wright was a lifelong member of West Cramerton Baptist Church where he served as a bus driver, Sunday School teacher and Deacon.
Mr. Wright is survived by his children, Kay Wright Suggs, Danny Eugene Wright (Julie) and Randy Lee Wright (Dianne); his grandchildren, Randy Glen Wright, Donnie Alan Wright, Christopher Lee Wright, Leslie Diane Suggs, Michael Howard Suggs, Robbie Dale Suggs and Kristen Nicole Jarvis; and his great-grandchildren, Jaimie Walker and Matthew Dale Suggs.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Wright will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at West Cramerton Baptist Church. Pastor Mike Ivey will officiate. Burial will follow at Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to West Cramerton Baptist Church, 5006 Wilkinson Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28056.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019