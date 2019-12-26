|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Donald Gary Mace, 70, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte.
Donald was a veteran of the United States Marines. He was the Kings Mountain High School Football Sideline/Equipment Manager and videographer for 32 years.
Donald's funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremations Services with Rev. James Hamrick officiating.
His visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 pm Friday, December 27, 2019 at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019