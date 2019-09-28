Home

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
at the family home
50 Lineberger Street
Lowell, NC

Donald McCaw


1941 - 2019
Donald McCaw Obituary
LOWELL, NC- Donald McCaw, 78 years of age, passed on to be with his Lord Jesus Christ at sunrise on September 25th, 2019 with his family by his side.
Donald was born in LaGrange, GA in 1941 the son of the late Mollie McCaw. He retired from American & Efird with 40 years of service. He enjoyed fishing and fellowship. He was well-liked and loved by all who knew him. Donald will be missed very much.
Survived by niece and nephew, Kirby and Lisa Case; great-niece, Charity D. Case; great-nephew, Nathan C. Holcombe; and great-great-niece, Layla B. Case.
Family will receive friends at their home at 50 Lineberger Street, Lowell, NC on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.
Interment: Private
A guestbook is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019
