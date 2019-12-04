Home

Donald McGaha


1954 - 2019
Donald McGaha Obituary
GASTONIA - Donald Eugene McGaha, 65 went home to be with his Lord on December 2, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Gaston County, on August 26, 1954 to the late Walter and Dorothy Smith McGaha.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sisters, Alice Cantrell, Brenda McDowell and a brother, David McGaha.

Left to cherish his memories includes his siblings, Michael McGaha, Tony McGaha, Cindy McGaha, Tina (Calvin) Faile, and Linda (Ron) Bridges; numerous nieces and nephews.
Services are private

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
