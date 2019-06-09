Home

Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
Donald Moffitt ""Don"" Kirby


1955 - 2019
Donald Moffitt ""Don"" Kirby Obituary
Donald "Don" Moffitt Kirby, 63, of Gastonia passed away February 25, 2019 at his residence. Don was born on December 23, 1955 to the late Moffitt and Alice Faircloth Kirby.
Survivors include his son, Kevin Kirby; sisters, Wanda Paige and husband Steve and Cheryl Hardin and husband Stan; and several nieces and nephews.
Services to celebrate Don's life will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Holly with Rev. Jerry
Pennington officiating. www.bensonfuneralservices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 9, 2019
