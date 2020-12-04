Donald Patterson, 60, of Shelby, NC passed away onWednesday, November 25, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on April 19, 1960 to the late Essie Mae Patterson.
The funeral service for Mr. Patterson will be private. He may be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon with a reception of friends from 2:00 PM until 2:30 PM. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.
