BESSEMER CITY - Donald Spencer Poteat Sr., 69, passed away on April 18, 2019, at his home.
He was born December 10, 1949, in Gaston County, son of the late Joe and Agnes "Boots" Hord Poteat.
A celebration of Donald's life will be held 4:00pm Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by the Rev. Michael Lindsay.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Inurnment will be private.
Donald is survived by sons, William Palmer, "Bam Bam" Poteat," "JoJo" Poteat; stepson, Jason McCoy; stepdaughter, Hope Palmer; brothers, David and Bobby Poteat; sisters, Kathy Messick, Cindy Hendrick; sixteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to Love Valley Baptist Church Bus Ministry, 2032 Bethlehem Road Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019