Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Poteat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Poteat Sr.


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Poteat Sr. Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Donald Spencer Poteat Sr., 69, passed away on April 18, 2019, at his home.

He was born December 10, 1949, in Gaston County, son of the late Joe and Agnes "Boots" Hord Poteat.

A celebration of Donald's life will be held 4:00pm Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by the Rev. Michael Lindsay.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Inurnment will be private.

Donald is survived by sons, William Palmer, "Bam Bam" Poteat," "JoJo" Poteat; stepson, Jason McCoy; stepdaughter, Hope Palmer; brothers, David and Bobby Poteat; sisters, Kathy Messick, Cindy Hendrick; sixteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be sent to Love Valley Baptist Church Bus Ministry, 2032 Bethlehem Road Kings Mountain, NC 28086.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
Download Now