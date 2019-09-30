Home

McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
Donald Ray Brown


1933 - 2019
Donald Ray Brown Obituary
BELMONT, NC- Mr. Donald Ray Brown, 86, of Belmont, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Carolina Caring Hospice in Newton. He was born May 12, 1933 in Lenoir, NC, the second of four sons to the late Henry Arthur and Beulah Bradley Brown.
Mr. Brown was attending Belmont Abbey College when he joined the US Army to serve his country in Korea. When his service ended, he returned to the Abbey, but soon went to work as an engineering technician with Piedmont Natural Gas Company. He was an FAA Certified Flight Instructor and he served as Captain in the Civil Air Patrol where he received the Grover Loening Aerospace Award and the Paul Garber Award for outstanding performance in the Civil Air Patrol Senior Member Training Program.
He is survived by his children, Russell Todd Brown of Gastonia; Lori Brown Barker and husband Kevin of Dallas, NC; granddaughter, Jamie Carpenter Lail and husband Alex of Oceanside, CA; grandson, Samuel Scott Carpenter of Dallas; brother, William Laverne Brown and wife Elaine of Southport, NC; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Patricia Elrod Brown, and brothers, Bobby Perry Brown and Clarence Henry Brown.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1:00pm to 2:45pm at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont. A funeral service will follow at 3:00pm in the Bumgardner Chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park with military rites delivered by the Gaston County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814, www.cff.org.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the family of Mr. Brown.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
