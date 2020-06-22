Donald Ray "Don" Coleman died surrounded by his family despite the Covid-19 restrictions on June 10, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Hospital due to a natural death that released him from the pain of various old age afflictions. He was 85.

Don was born on December 7, 1934 in Dallas, NC to his parents, Wesley George and Lula "Bill" Paysour Coleman. He graduated from Carson-Newman College in Jefferson City, Tennessee with a degree in History in 1956. He served in the Army from 1958-1961. He graduated with a Divinity degree from Southeastern Seminary in 1964. He married Thelma Kimball on August 7, 1960 in Wise, North Carolina. The Colemans lived in several locations: Germany during Don's stint in the Army; Raleigh, NC where Don attended Southeastern Seminary and worked at Phillips 66; Fayetteville, NC where he was an Associate Pastor; and Lynchburg Virginia where he served as Pastor of a small church . He subsequently worked at FREE (Fellowship for Racial and Economic Equality) after he left the ministry when he realized his favorite aspect of being a minister was counseling. Their final move was to Gastonia, NC where Don worked briefly for FREE and then the Gaston County Mental Health system before moving on to various entrepreneurial and people-focused positions. Thelma was a fourth-grade teacher at Chapel Grove Elementary School during these years and the family attended First Baptist Church of Gastonia (FBC) before the church moved to their present location. Don would sometimes assist loud, local drunks who might wander into the downtown sanctuary during Sunday services. He was proud that a local Gaston AA chapter had dubbed him an honorary alcoholic due to his extensive work counseling and supporting alcoholics to heal their lives.

Through-out these working years, he was a substitute preacher for his ministerial friends of various faiths and races. Even in retirement, when he and Thelma traveled extensively to all 50 states and Canada, he was the family minister marrying and burying as well as continuing to substitute preach for his friends. He also enjoyed singing in the FBC Joy Club Choir with Thelma and helping her as she led the 2yr-olds at FBC. He pursued his passion for photography and took up painting and of course thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren.

Don is survived by his wife; his daughter and son-in-law, Donna Joyce Coleman (formerly Stankus) and Corrado Emmanuel Vinci of Garner, NC; his daughter and son-in-law, Susan Lynn and Bob Null of Bessemer City, NC; and three grandchildren: Justin Coleman Null, Delia "Dani" Rose Stankus, and Evan Walker Null. He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant brother George; his sister, Hilda Coleman Thompson; his brother Harry Coleman; and his niece, Teresa Coleman.

Don Coleman has donated his body to Wake Forest University Medical School and was conveyed there by Carothers Funeral home on June 12, 2020. A memorial will take place in the future once the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions allow for greater fellowship of his family, friends and those who believe God is love, colorblind and distributes his wealth to those of less fortune.





