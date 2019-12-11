|
DALLAS - Henkle Rhyne, 90, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 after an extended illness.
He was born in Dallas, NC on April 29, 1929 to Ernest M. Rhyne and Julia McAllister Rhyne.
Henkle graduated from Dallas High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College. Following graduation, he was drafted and served in the Army during the Korean War, stationed at Fort Jackson. It was at Lenoir-Rhyne where he met his wife, Ann Prestwood Rhyne. Henkle worked for many years as an independent accountant and also owned Rhyne Furniture Company in Dallas. He was a lifelong member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church where he served on various committees and church councils. He was also involved with the Town of Dallas where he served on the town council for numerous years. Henkle dearly loved his family, extensive travel, his dogs, the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears, and especially ice cream and cake.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 68 years, Ann; son, David Rhyne (Kathryn) of Greenville, SC; daughter, Kim Rhyne Dellinger (Ray) of Fort Mill, SC; granddaughters, Brooks Dellinger (Brandon Smith) of Dallas, NC; Julia Rhyne and Madeleine Rhyne of Greenville, SC; and great-grandson, Greyson Sawyer Smith of Dallas, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mack Rhyne, and his sisters, Nancy Fogle, Jennie Shumate and Nell Clark. He was also "Uncle Henkle" to numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home in Dallas. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Dallas, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations in Henkle's memory may be made to and/or Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019