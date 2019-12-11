Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carothers Funeral Home
212 West Trade Street
Dallas, NC 280341633
(704) 922-3191
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home
212 West Trade Street
Dallas, NC 280341633
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Communion Lutheran Church
Dallas, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Rhyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Rhyne


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Rhyne Obituary
DALLAS - Henkle Rhyne, 90, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 after an extended illness.

He was born in Dallas, NC on April 29, 1929 to Ernest M. Rhyne and Julia McAllister Rhyne.

Henkle graduated from Dallas High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College. Following graduation, he was drafted and served in the Army during the Korean War, stationed at Fort Jackson. It was at Lenoir-Rhyne where he met his wife, Ann Prestwood Rhyne. Henkle worked for many years as an independent accountant and also owned Rhyne Furniture Company in Dallas. He was a lifelong member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church where he served on various committees and church councils. He was also involved with the Town of Dallas where he served on the town council for numerous years. Henkle dearly loved his family, extensive travel, his dogs, the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears, and especially ice cream and cake.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 68 years, Ann; son, David Rhyne (Kathryn) of Greenville, SC; daughter, Kim Rhyne Dellinger (Ray) of Fort Mill, SC; granddaughters, Brooks Dellinger (Brandon Smith) of Dallas, NC; Julia Rhyne and Madeleine Rhyne of Greenville, SC; and great-grandson, Greyson Sawyer Smith of Dallas, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mack Rhyne, and his sisters, Nancy Fogle, Jennie Shumate and Nell Clark. He was also "Uncle Henkle" to numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home in Dallas. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Dallas, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations in Henkle's memory may be made to and/or Lenoir-Rhyne University.

The staff at Carothers Dallas Funeral Home are honored to serve the Rhyne family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -