Donald Rieff
1946 - 2020
STANLEY - Mr. Donald Paul Rieff passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020.

Donald was born in Flushing, New York on April 16, 1946.

He is preceded in death by his mother Jeannette Leek and father William Rieff and his brother Phillip Rieff.

Mr. Rieff is survived by his loving wife of 51 years , Carol Rieff, his daughter Dawn Horne and her spouse Robert, his son Chris Rieff and daughter-in-law Karen, 3 grandchildren- Gabriel Rieff, Matthew Rieff and Amber Burkhart and her spouse Brett, and 1 great-grandchild Landon Burkhart.

Donald loved working for Ms. D's auto service with his daughter and her husband.

He loved to go on cruises, he loved dirt car racing and NASCAR. He loved to be with his family – whether it was the races, a cruise, or visiting his son in Florida and just sitting in the water with a big glass of wine or bloody Mary – the important part was his family.

Donald was well respected and will be missed.

The family will be receiving friends at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mt. Holly on June 18, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

A Celebration of Life service will follow immediately after receiving friends.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
JUN
18
Celebration of Life
06:30 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
