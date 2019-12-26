|
|
Donald Steven Wall, Sr. 67, of Gastonia, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born in Gaston County, son of Jewell Parker Wall and the late Carl H. Wall, Sr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by three siblings Sonny, Jerry, and Jean. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife Jeanette of 48 years; his children Beverly Wooten and her husband Terry; Steven Wall; adopted son James Black; grandchildren Kayla, soon to be grandson in-law Cody Hatcher, and Natalie Wooten; siblings Bill, Sherry, Susan, Doug, Dean, Jeff, and Mark; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at South Point Free Will Baptist Church, 297 Gaither Road in Belmont. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. also at the church. Interment will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Belmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Point Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019