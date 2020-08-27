Donald Taylor

1/1
ALEXIS - Donald Lee Taylor, 71, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in Guilford County, son of the late Ronald Taylor and Betty Peagram Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother. Mr. Taylor was an avid hunter and Alabama fan. He was retired from Miller's Automotive. Donnie or Pop, as he was known, was a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was loyal and true to his family and friends until the end.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Burgin Taylor; his children, Leslie Ward (Michael), Gabe Taylor, Steven Stroupe (Wendi), Chad Stroupe, and Justin Taylor; his beloved mother-in-law, Iris Burgin; his brothers; his brother-in-law; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

A drop-in of family and friends to celebrate the life of Mr. Taylor will be held at his home, 2581 Mt. Zion Church Rd., Alexis, NC 28006, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2151 Mt. Zion Church Rd., Alexis, NC 28006.

Woodlawn Funeral Home is caring for the Taylor family. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
his home
August 26, 2020
Played a lot of outfield for Alexis Baptist softball teams beside of Donnie back in the early-mid seventies. We had a lot of fun.
Doug Hager
