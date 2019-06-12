|
|
SWANSBORO - Donna (Carter) Costner, 63, formerly of Gastonia, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 9, 2019 at the SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Born July 19, 1955 in Gastonia, she was the daughter of Dempsey Webb Carter, Sr. and Peggy (Barrett) Carter.
Donna was passionate about being a mom, grandmother, sister and daughter. Her family was always her priority. She will leave a hole in the hearts of all her loved ones.
Donna was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and she retired from Wix after 43 years.
Donna is preceded in death by her father, Dempsey Webb Carter, Sr., beloved husband of 29 years, Bruce Costner and her son, Quentin Abernathy.
She leaves behind her mother, Peggy Carter, her daughter Adrienne Swinney, son Brett Costner (Amanda Moore), brother Dempsey "Butch" Webb Carter (Sherry Carter), sisters Suzanne Corbin (James Corbin) and Lisa Varn (James Varn); her grandson Cameron Swinney, will miss his Grandma. She also leaves behind (7) nieces and nephews and (11) great nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating Donna's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday June 14, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 531 Hardin Rd., Dallas. Reverend George Rhyne will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday evening June 13, 2019 at the Dallas Funeral Home, 212 W. Trade Street, Dallas.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Donna's name to SECU Crystal Coast Hospice, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570.
Fond memories and condolences for Donna may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomedallas.com .
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 12, 2019