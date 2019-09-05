Home

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
Donna Hearn Obituary
LANCASTER, S.C. - Donna Baker Hearn, 55, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born October 22, 1963 in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Vernon Ray Baker, Sr. and Shirley Raffaldt Baker.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hearn will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home.

Ms. Hearn is survived by two daughters, Michelle Baker of Mt. Holley, NC and Beth Hunter and her husband Wes of Lincolnton, NC; a brother, Vernon Ray Baker, Jr. and his wife Annette of Gastonia; and four grandchildren, Alexandreya Carroll, Lillianna White, Gracie Hunter and Caitlin Hunter.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Lancaster Funeral Home.

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Ms. Hearn.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
