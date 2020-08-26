1/1
Donna Sams
GASTONIA - Donna Kay Howard Sams, 66, passed away Saturday, 22 Aug, following a long battle with multiple health issues.

Donna leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Jack, their son, Seth (Emily), granddaughter, Georgia, sister, Linda Morgan (Patrick), beloved nephews, Michael and Tommy Morgan (Paul), brother-in-law, Jim Sams (Cindy), sister-in-law, Hollye Corder (Eric), beloved nephews Andrew, Payton and Lane Corder, other family members, and many, many friends.

Donna was predeceased by her father and mother, Bart C. and Frances Atkins Howard.

Donna was a hard worker during her more active years. She was employed by various landscaping companies and had even earned her certification in bricklaying. Flowers, plants and animals brought a lot of joy to her life. She was on a first name basis with several squirrels and raccoons. Indoors, she dearly loved her adopted cats, Pearl, Dolly, Jerry and Olive. Dolly, in particular, misses curling up next to her at bedtime.

Donna had a strong faith. There is no doubt that her spirit lives on in heaven, and in our hearts. Her physical presence is sorely missed but the promise of John 3:16 brings comfort that we will be together with her again.

Due to COVID, only immediate family will attend a graveside service.

Memorials may be made to the ASPCA, National Wildlife Federation or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortary.com.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
August 25, 2020
My condolences to Jack and the family. My heart breaks to lose a good friend. I have known Donna for most of my life she will be greatly missed.
Pecola Edelen
Friend
