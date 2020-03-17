|
DENVER - Donna Faye Kitchen Worley Sheppard, 65, of Denver, passed away on Monday, March 16 at her home.
She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Conley Kitchen and Pauline Poteat Kitchen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Perry Ray Worley; two sisters Lisa Lyman and Doris Kenney; and three brothers Leon, Alton, and Wayne Kitchen.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Richard Roy Sheppard; her children Michael Worley (Renee Queen), Mary Worley (Harry Sickler IV), Angela Worley (Richard Lybrand), and Rhonda Worley; and a brother John O. Kitchen (Laura).
Due to the extenuating circumstances and governmental restrictions throughout the world today, services for Mrs. Sheppard will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.woodlawnfuneral.org
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020