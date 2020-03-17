Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608

Donna Sheppard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Sheppard Obituary
DENVER - Donna Faye Kitchen Worley Sheppard, 65, of Denver, passed away on Monday, March 16 at her home.

She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Conley Kitchen and Pauline Poteat Kitchen.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Perry Ray Worley; two sisters Lisa Lyman and Doris Kenney; and three brothers Leon, Alton, and Wayne Kitchen.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Richard Roy Sheppard; her children Michael Worley (Renee Queen), Mary Worley (Harry Sickler IV), Angela Worley (Richard Lybrand), and Rhonda Worley; and a brother John O. Kitchen (Laura).

Due to the extenuating circumstances and governmental restrictions throughout the world today, services for Mrs. Sheppard will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.woodlawnfuneral.org
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -