MT. HOLLY - Donna Louise Whitley, 55, passed away September 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born on September 4, 1964 to the late Waymond and Edith Hannah.
Donna is survived by her children, Elizabeth Whitley, Paulina Starnes (Justin), Jamie Craig (Katie); brother, Jeff Hannah; brother in law, Shawn Gilbert; and 5 grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019