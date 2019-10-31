|
|
Mount Holly- Donnie Luckey Hall, 86, passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019. She was born in Lincoln County, daughter of the late Harry and Winnie Sherrill Luckey. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Martin Luther Hall, 2 brothers Eugene and Buddy Luckey. She was a lifelong member of Mount Holly Pentecostal Holiness Church where she served as Womens Ministry Director and was a Sunday School Teacher. She currently is a member of Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was the former secretary at Mount Holly High School for a number of years.
She is survived by 2 daughters Angie McSwain and husband Mark of Mount Holly, Lisa Rhyne and husband Corey of Mount Holly. Granddaughter Emma Rhyne of Mount Holly.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hall will be held 1:00pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church with Dr. Danny Penny and Mr. Corey Rhyne officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The family encourages everyone to wear her favorite color purple to the service.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Hall family.
www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019