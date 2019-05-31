Home

Donnie Lowe Obituary
STANLEY - Donnie Eugene Lowe, 61, of Stanley, North Carolina, entered Heaven on May 29, 2019. His final days were spent at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC, surrounded by family and friends who he had greatly impacted throughout his life.

He attended East Gaston High School and continued his education at Belmont Abbey College where he was the Keynote Speaker at his graduation. He later graduated from Western Carolina University with a Masters of Education Administration.

Donnie, former collegiate All-American wrestler, motivated others to take advantage of their abilities, coached multiple high school wrestling state champions, enjoyed vacations at Oak Island, and delighted in being with his family.

He is survived by his wife Cindy Harrelson Lowe, son Brodie and his wife Kori, son Cody and his girlfriend Courtney Crump, and daughter Jodie, brother Ricky Lowe, and loving family pet, Loki. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Lowe family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 31, 2019
