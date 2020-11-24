1/1
Donnie Morton
LOWELL - Donald "Donnie" Eugene Morton, age 65, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 17, 1955 in Gaston County to the late Bonnie Faye Meek and Bob Godfrey.

In addition to his mother, Donnie was preceded in death by his brothers, William "Peanut" Morton and Jimmy Godfrey; and his sister, Tracy Meek.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Sandra Morton; sons, Donald Morton (Jessica Harris), Ray Morton (Tabatha), and Bobby Morton; nine grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Moore (James) and Cynthia Meek; brother, Billy Joe Meek; many nieces and nephews; and "special companion", his dog Jaxson Morton.

Donnie's family funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Carothers Funeral Home conducted by Rev. Jerry Willard with burial to follow in Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Carothers Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Gaston County Hospice, 258 E Garrison Boulevard, Gastonia, NC 28054. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020.
Guest Book

November 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Tim & Teresa&#8217;s Phillips
Friend
