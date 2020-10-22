Donnie Murrow

CONCORD - Donnie W. Murrow, 57, of Concord passed away October 17, 2020. He was born March 18, 1963 in Gaston County, the son of Betty Porch Murrow and the late Loren Knox Murrow.
Donnie was a true free spirit that loved being outdoors and traveling at every opportunity. He was an avid hiker, hard worker and all around good-time haver. He had the most infectious laugh and wanted nothing more than for everyone to be happy. He was cherished and will be truly missed by everyone that came into his life. Additionally, he was a very generous and passionate person that gave all he could and left the lives of those he met better than when he found them. We are all better for having known him.
Survivors of Donnie include his mother, Betty Porch Murrow; sons, Matthew Murrow and Reid Murrow; four-legged child, Shine; sister, Angelia Billiot and husband, Keith; niece, Jacquelyn; and nephew, Nathan.
A Celebration of Life service will be at The Gathering Place, 467 Dover Road, Kings Mountain from 12:00pm – 3:00pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020. A visitation with family will be from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm and Celebration of Life from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm where friends and family are encouraged to share stories and memories of Donnie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PFLAG Gaston in Donnie's honor.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Murrow family.