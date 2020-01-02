|
LINCOLNTON- Dora "Dot" Darlene Mullinax Atkins, age 73, of Tait Street in Lincolnton, died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Dan Farnsworth and Rev. Charles Ingle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Atkins was born July 30, 1946, in Gaston County, to the late Bill and Nellie Huntsinger Mullinax. She worked as a pharmacy clerk.
She is survived by one son, James "Buddy" Chaney and wife Christy of Lincolnton and two grandsons, Blaine Chaney and Skyler Chaney of Lincolnton.
Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Atkins family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020