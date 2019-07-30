|
Minister Dorcas Tate Enlow, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Accordius Health and Rehabilitation. She was 95 years old.
Minster Enlow was born October 14, 1924 in Gaston Count, North Carolina to the late George and Mamie Tate. Minister Enlow was preceded in death by six brothers, George Arthur, Richard, Charles William, Wilford, Joe Louis, and Harold Tate, two sisters, Ruby Lipscomb and Daisy Bob Nader, one step daughter, Ann Curry.
She was the wife of the late George Enlow. She was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Lowell, North Carolina. She was also a member Orchid Temple # 923 Gastonia, North Carolina and the Eastern Star. For many years Minister Enlow was employed by Bou Cleaners as a presser. Her memories will always be cherished by one brother James E. Tate (Mary) and one sister Catherine T. Adams, three step-children, Bishop Albert Enlow (Crystal), Alfred Enlow (Nichelle), Yolanda Williamson (Ken); a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Homegoing services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, in Lowell, North Carolina. Quiet time is from 1:30 until 2 p.m.
The funeral will begin at 2:00 p.m.
Family and friends will be received from 6-8:00pm on July 31, 2019 at her brother's home at 731 Vancouver Lane, Gastonia, N.C.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 30, 2019