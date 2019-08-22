|
GASTONIA - Doricia "Dee" Ann Champion Davis, 81, passed away peacefully on August 21 at Courtland Terrace surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Gaston County on November 25, 1937 to the late Russell and Nettie Wilson Champion.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Colleen Gilbert.
Dee was a lifelong member since she was 5 years old at Flint Grove Baptist Church; she was very active as long as she was able. She worked as a Teacher's Assistant for over 19 years and for Social Services for over 9 years. Dee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Dee is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, C. Joe Davis; her children, Gregory Wayne (Mandy) Davis; Jodie Elaine (Bill) Huxholdt; granddaughter, Willow Green Warner; Dear Family, Jim and Cathy Broome, David and Hannah Abbott, Steve and Ruth Elaine Abbott, Eric, Jenni and Chris (Janece) Gavaletz; Betty Hicks and daughter, Lynn Evans and a number of nieces and nephews; Dear Friends, Bob and Maurice Smith.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24 at Flint Groves Baptist Church with Reverend Ronnie Bowers officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Cherry section with the releasing of the doves.
The family extends heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Courtland Terrace for the care and compassion provided to Dee during the last few months.
Memorials may be made to Flint Groves Baptist Church, 2017 E Ozark Ave, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Pallbearers will be David Abbott, Chris and Eric Gavaletz, Don DeHart, Chuck and Jake Hundley.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia
704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019