Doris Rice Barr, 80, of Gastonia, went home to be with the Lord on February 20, 2020 at home.
She was born November 12, 1939 in Gaston County to the late Luther "Luke" and Arnee Watts Rice.
Doris attended the Church of God of Prophecy, Ranlo. She loved her flowers and yard work. She enjoyed visiting the beach and mountains; and she loved gospel music and her family most of all.
She is survived by two sons, Curtis Barr (Cynthia) and Todd Barr, Sr. (Misty); two daughters, Julie Lloyd (Mike) and Teresa Moore; a brother, Darrell Rice (Gilda); two sisters, Patsy Hulcey and Tennie Sahms; eight grandchildren, Michael Lloyd, Matthew Barr, Todd Barr, Jr., Jessica Barr, Jacob Barr, Lauren Barr, Erin Shelby, and Joseph Moore; and eight great-grandchildren, Lillie Barr, Kayden Barr, Isabella Detter, Sarah Lloyd, Lennox Sessoms, Ryan Barr, Elizabeth Shelby, and Levi Shelby..
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob "Leroy" Barr, Jr. and two brothers, Daniel Rice and Marshall "PeeWee" Rice.
A celebration of life service will be officiated by Rev. Michael Rice on Sunday, February 23 at 2:00 pm at Greene Funeral Service, South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of God of Prophecy, 406 Rhyne Circle, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054, or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecran Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020