ALEXIS - Doris Ann Spargo Burgess "Mickey", 74, passed away on Sunday November 3, 2019.
She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Lloyd and Mary Fraley Spargo. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years David Kenneth Burgess Sr. She was a member of Alexis Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children Melissa Ward and husband Chris of Belmont and David Burgess and wife Chris of Alexis; four grandchildren Kirsten, Mia, Carson, and Samantha; two sisters Sue Chappel of Raleigh and Phyllis Brown of Gaffney, SC. Special sister in law Sheree Hall of Gastonia.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Burgess will be held 2:00pm Friday, November 8, 2019 at Alexis Baptist Church with Rev. Dickie Spargo and Rev. Scott Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00pm prior to the service at the church.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Burgess family.
