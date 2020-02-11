|
|
GASTONIA - Doris Gail Diggs, 82, passed away on February 9, 2020, at Courtland Terrace in Gastonia.
She was born April 27, 1937, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Ervin and Madge Armstrong.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Bessemer City and was a former member of New Hope Baptist Church in Gastonia.
Gail loved her family, her church and her community. She was a talented athlete playing basketball for Belmont High School and an avid tennis player for Bessemer City Women's League and a softball player for Gaston County Women's League. She loved to watch basketball with her beloved husband. She gave unselfishly to her children and grandchildren.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the entire staff of Courtland Terrace, especially the nurses and the CNAS in the memory care unit.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Joe Lawing.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be private.
Mrs. Diggs is survived by her daughters, Pamela Diggs Trakas, Gina Diggs and companion Geno Nervo; sisters, Ann McClure and husband Jim, Millie Shoemaker and husband Art; granddaughter, Hannah Trakas; great-granddaughter, Gabby Driver.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Cary Bland Diggs.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020