Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521

Doris (Crisp) Enloe

Doris (Crisp) Enloe Obituary
Doris Crisp Enloe, 89, of Alley's Cove at White Oak Manor, Kings Mountain, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late William Orville and Candace Burchfield Crisp.
Doris was a homemaker and a caregiver and nurturer. She was a member of more than forty years at Chapel Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Herbert Enloe, Sr.; five brothers; four sisters; grandson, Trent Thomas Stewart; and great-grandson, Ewan Coley.
Doris is survived by her son, James Herbert Enloe, Jr. (Genevieve); daughters, Judy Lynn Price, Sandra Stewart (Mark), Susan Campbell (Gene); brother, Frank Crisp (Shirley); grandchildren, Amy Richardson (Scott), Bentley Price (Melissa), Emily Huss (Paul), Ryan Coley (Michelle), Adam Coley (Kyra), Drake Enloe (Brittany), and Austin Enloe (Meagan); great-grandchildren, Blake, Dylan, and Chandler Richardson, Addison and Brooks Price, Merritt and Miles Huss, and Laim and Elijah Coley.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 216 Archie Whitesides Road, Gastonia, NC. Pastor Roger Overton will officiate. Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, NC.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chapel Grove Baptist Church, Children's Building Fund, 716 Camp Rotary Road, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
