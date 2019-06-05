Gaston Gazette Obituaries
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Assembly of God
Gastonia, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
First Assembly of God
Gastonia, NC
Doris Faye (Cash) Lemons


Doris Faye (Cash) Lemons Obituary
GASTONIA- Doris Faye Cash Lemons, 78, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at home. She was born on November 7, 1940 in Gaston County to the late Ernest and Dora Elizabeth Propst Cash Anderson.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son Morris Cash; brothers Jimmy Cash, Gene Cash, Billy Cash; nephew Robert Watson.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband Robert Lemons, Jr., sons, Chris Lemons, Marc Lemons both of Gastonia; granddaughter Kourtney Smith of Gastonia; great-granddaughter Khloe Smith of Gastonia; grandson Christopher Lemons of Gastonia; sisters Shirley Cash, Martha Cash; sister-in-law Helen Lemons (Malone); numerous nieces and nephews.
Doris's funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the First Assembly of God, Gastonia with Rev. Dennis Boyce officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 pm Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the church
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 5, 2019
