BELMONT, NC- Doris Paulene Blanton Ledbetter Holder, 88, of Belmont passed away November 25, 2020. She was born April 4, 1932 in Cherokee County, a daughter of the late Saul David Blanton and Mamie Irene Blanton.
Doris loved ceramics at the Y., senior trips, bowling, and church. She stayed on the go as long as she could. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church and had an enormous love of life. Doris touched a lot of lives, she will truly be missed by all who had the privilege to know her.
Doris is survived by her son, Tim Ledbetter; daughters, Jean Campbell, Joyce Bradley, Gail Lynn;brother, Paul Blanton; granddaughters, Terri Stephens, Shay Teague, Stephanie Setzer, and Kimberly Castrutia; and grandsons, Kevin Godfrey, Jason Ledbetter, and Justin Lynn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Monroe Ledbetter; husband, J.R. Holder; brothers, Frank, Burrell, Eutoyc, Dave, and Ray Blanton; sisters, Irene Camp, Earlene Earls, and Ruby Parris; and granddaughter, Angela Dale Eason.
The family will receive friends at Lakeview Baptist Church from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Buck Harper officiating. A graveside service will be held at Flint Hill Baptist Church in Shelby at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church, 143 Church St, McAdenville, NC 28101.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Holder family.