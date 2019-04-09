|
Doris Ann Lee, 71, a beloved wife and mother, passed away April 5, 2019 at CaroMont Regional, surrounded by family and friends.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 38 years, Gregory Allen Lee; son, Matt Russell and wife Cathe; daughter, Kimberly Black and family; brother, Dale Henderson; sister, Jeannie Holbrook; nine grandchildren, including granddaughters, Brittney Russell, Zoey LeeAnn and CayLee Ivy; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 pm Wednesday, April 10 at Greene Funeral Service, South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
Burial will be private.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019